Athletics' Sean Manaea: Drops to 7-5 with loss to Seattle

Manaea (7-5) allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out just three batters through seven innings during Friday's loss to the Mariners.

Manaea has allowed three runs or fewer in nine of his past 10 starts and sports a 3.76 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 9.0 K/9 for the year. The young lefty is emerging as a matchup-proof fantasy asset entering the second half, and there is potential the best is still ahead. It's worth noting that an innings cap could come into play for the 25-year-old Manaea -- especially with Oakland last in the AL West.