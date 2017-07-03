Athletics' Sean Manaea: Goes 7.1 strong in no-decision

Manaea allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six batters through 7.1 innings during Sunday's loss to Atlanta. He didn't factor into the decision.

The young lefty has now held opponents to three runs or fewer in eight of his past nine starts and sports a solid 3.75 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 9.4 K/9 for the campaign. His 3.67 FIP is also right in line with his other statistics, so he projects to remain a strong fantasy asset moving forward. Manaea's game-to-game consistency is also encouraging. A road date at Safeco Field against the Mariners is up next.