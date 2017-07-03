Athletics' Sean Manaea: Goes 7.1 strong in no-decision
Manaea allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six batters through 7.1 innings during Sunday's loss to Atlanta. He didn't factor into the decision.
The young lefty has now held opponents to three runs or fewer in eight of his past nine starts and sports a solid 3.75 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 9.4 K/9 for the campaign. His 3.67 FIP is also right in line with his other statistics, so he projects to remain a strong fantasy asset moving forward. Manaea's game-to-game consistency is also encouraging. A road date at Safeco Field against the Mariners is up next.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Picks up win in shaky outing•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Whiffs eight in losing cause•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Holds own against Yankees on Friday•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Another quality start Saturday•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Solid over six Monday•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Dealing in win over Indians•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...