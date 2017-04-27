Manaea was pulled after just two innings Wednesday due to left shoulder tightness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Something was obviously up with Manaea, as his velocity was noticeably down from his normal 93-95 mph range, sitting around 90 mph for most of the night. He exited after just 34 pitches, giving up three runs (all in the second inning) on four hits while striking out one. It's unclear how serious the injury is at this point, but a trip to the DL -- however brief -- wouldn't be surprising. Consider him day-to-day for now, but status should be updated once the Athletics provide more information.