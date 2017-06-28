Athletics' Sean Manaea: Picks up win in shaky outing

Manaea (7-4) allowed one run on nine hits and three walks during Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Astros. He struck out three and was credited with the win.

Manaea didn't have his best stuff going for him Tuesday, but was able to limit the hard-hitting Astros to just one run en route to his seventh win of the season. After facing the Yankees on June 16 and the Astros over his last two starts, Manaea will have the opportunity to face a more manageable opponent as he currently projects to square off against the Braves on Sunday.