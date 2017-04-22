Manaea (1-1) notched six strikeouts and gave up an earned run on five hits and three walks over six innings of Friday's 3-1 win over the Mariners.

The young lefty notched 11 swinging strikes and kept the ball down when contact was made, recording eight groundouts. Control remains an issue even in victory, however, as Manaea issued multiple free passes for the fourth time in as many starts. He did remain stingy with the long ball, and has now surrendered just one home run over his first 22.1 innings this season. He's settled down overall after some rough stretches in his first pair of starts, giving up just three runs (two earned) over his last 11 innings while lowering his ERA from 7.15 to 4.43 over that span. He'll look to keep it going in a road start next Wednesday against the Dodgers.