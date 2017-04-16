Athletics' Sean Manaea: Walks five in no-decision
Manaea (0-1) allowed two runs - one of which was earned - on no hits and five walks while striking out six across five innings in a no-decision against the Astros on Saturday.
Manaea left this game with a comfortable 5-2 lead, but the bullpen fell apart in the seventh inning, erasing a potential win for the lefty. After a pair of rocky starts to begin the season, the fact he held the Astros hitless does little to disguise the fact he walked five batters, leading to a pair of runs in what amounts to another rough performance. Although the youngster has the potential to break out in a big way, he's currently someone who's difficult to trust in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Mariners.
