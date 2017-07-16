Neuse was traded Sunday from the Nationals to the Athletics along with reliever Blake Treinen and prospect Jesus Luzardo in exchange for relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

The 22-year-old Neuse, the 58th overall pick in the 2016 first-year player draft, had been seeing time at third base and shortstop in the South Atlantic League this season and was batting .291/.349/.469 over 321 plate appearances. Regarded as a polished college bat coming out of Oklahoma, Neuse could move up the minor-league ladder relatively quickly with his new organization, with an assignment to the California League not out of the question before the end of 2017. He may end up being groomed as a third baseman for the Athletics with Franklin Barreto profiling as the team's top long-term option at shortstop.