Athletics' Sonny Gray: Avoids arbitration

Gray agreed to a one-year, $3.575 million contract with the A's on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Gray will receive a substantial raise (from $527,500) in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The right-hander struggled in 2016, posting a 5.69 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 117 innings, although his FIP was more than a full run lower than his ERA. He's again a prime trade candidate, but Gray will need to do his part and build his trade value back up with a better first half.