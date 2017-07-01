Athletics' Sonny Gray: Catches unlucky loss Friday
Gray (3-4) allowed just one run on two hits and a walk in eight innings during Friday's loss to the Braves. He struck out four.
It was an unfortunate result for Gray, who found himself on the losing end of a Mike Foltynewicz eight-inning one-hitter despite tossing an eight-inning gem himself. The 27-year-old has now strung together a pair of strong outings, lowering his ERA from 4.84 to 4.09 in the process. He'll look to keep it rolling when he toes the rubber next Wednesday against the White Sox.
