Athletics' Sonny Gray: Drawing interest from Brewers
The Brewers are doing background work on Gray as they appear to be in the trade market for a starting pitcher, Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com reports.
Gray holds a 4.00 ERA with an 8.5 K/8 and 2.9 BB/9, though his season was much worse before he turned things around in June. The Athletics right-hander is the type of innings eater that a contender could use, and if the Brewers are deciding they want to chase the pennant, he'd be a prime target. For fantasy purposes, Gray would be worth a sizable FAAB purchase for NL-only leaguers if he changes leagues, even with the concern that in this case he'd throw home starts in Miller Park, which is friendlier to hitters than Oakland Coliseum.
