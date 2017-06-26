Athletics' Sonny Gray: Earns win Sunday

Gray (3-3) picked up the win and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits Sunday against the White Sox. He struck out seven and walked one.

Gray was 0-2 with a 6.43 ERA (20 earned runs over 28 innings pitched) in his last five starts but rebounded nicely with his performance Sunday. The only earned run against Gray came on a home run from Adam Engel in the third inning.