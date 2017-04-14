Athletics' Sonny Gray: Extended spring training outing on tap

Gray (back) is scheduled for a three-inning outing in an extended spring training game Monday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Thursday marked a major milestone in Gray's recovery from a lat strain as he faced live batters. He's set to stretch out for three innings with a pitch count in the 45-50 range. According to Lee, if Gray is able to get through Monday's outing with no issues, a minor league rehab assignment would be the next step for the staff ace. As it stands, Gray could be eyeing a return in late-April or early-May.