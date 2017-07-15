Athletics' Sonny Gray: Picks up fifth win with six scoreless innings
Gray (5-4) tossed six shutout innings and allowed just two hits and a walk with five strikeouts in a win Friday over Cleveland.
Gray has now fired four consecutive starts and has lowered his ERA to 3.72 in the process. Impeccable control has fueled Gray's hot streak. He has walked just five batters over those four starts while striking out a respectable 21 in 27 innings. Gray continues to look like one of the best available starting pitchers on this year's trade market.
