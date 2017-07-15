Play

Athletics' Sonny Gray: Starting Friday despite rumors of scratch

Gray will start despite rumors he has been scratched, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.

Gray could very well be traded any minute, but it's time to calm down after earlier rumors suggested Gray was already on his way out. The Cubs and Brewers, among other teams, have shown interest in Gray.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast