Athletics' Sonny Gray: Throws solid rehab game Saturday

Gray threw five shutout innings in his rehab outing at High-A Stockton on Saturday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Gray was very efficient during Saturday's game, as he threw a mere 47 pitches over five innings and allowed just a single hit without walking any batters. It wouldn't come as a surprise if Gray made one or two more rehab starts before rejoining Oakland's rotation, but Saturday's effort certainly indicates that he's on the right track and that his return isn't too far away.