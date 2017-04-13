Athletics' Sonny Gray: Throws successful bullpen sessionsThursday

Gray (back) got through two sets of 15-pitch bullpen sessions without any issues Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Thursday was Gray's third day this week throwing a bullpen session. The fact that he was able to get through all of them without his back flaring up could be sign that he may getting closer to taking the next big step in his recovery and making a rehab start. Oakland will be hoping to have Gray back by late-April, assuming there are no future hiccups in the rest of his rehab.