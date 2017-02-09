Athletics' Sonny Gray: To play for Team USA in WBC

Gray will serve as one of Team USA's designated pitchers in this year's WBC, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Gray is officially on the Team USA roster, but whether he'll see any action dependS on manager Jim Leyland's use of the new "designated pitcher" rule that goes into effect for this year's WBC. Each team will have the option of carying a pool of up to 10 designated pitchers (DPs), but can only place two on the active roster in each round of the tournament. With Danny Duffy and Tanner Roark already tabbed as Team USA's DPs for the opening round, the earliest possible opportunity for Gray to take the mound will be in the second round, if Leyland opts to replace either Duffy or Roark at that point. While the new rule means Gray isn't guaranteed any game action, it also allows him to remain with the A's in spring training while awaiting word on whether he'll be needed.