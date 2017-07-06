Athletics' Sonny Gray: Tosses six strong despite illness
Gray (4-4) managed to toss six strong innings despite dealing with a stomach issue, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports. He allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the White Sox.
The illness didn't appear to be an issue for the 27-year-old, who notched his third straight quality start en route to his fourth win of the season. He's allowed just four runs over 21 innings in that span to help lower his ERA to 4.00. Gray isn't scheduled to pitch again until after the All-Star break, so the extra rest should allow him to get back to full health before his next start. Hopefully his strong finish to the first half of the season is a prelude of what's to come after the break.
