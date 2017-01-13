Athletics' Stephen Vogt: Avoids arbitration with Athletics
Vogt avoided arbitration with the Athletics on Friday with a $2.965 million deal, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports.
Vogt's 2016 season didn't quite meet the standards of his previous two, posting lower numbers in all three slash statistics, but he still managed to make the All-Star Game and cement himself as a leader on the A's. This was the first round of arbitration for the 32-year-old.
