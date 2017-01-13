Vogt avoided arbitration with the Athletics on Friday with a $2.965 million deal, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports.

Vogt's 2016 season didn't quite meet the standards of his previous two, posting lower numbers in all three slash statistics, but he still managed to make the All-Star Game and cement himself as a leader on the A's. This was the first round of arbitration for the 32-year-old.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola