Athletics' Stephen Vogt: Cedes Wednesday's start
Vogt is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The veteran backstop hasn't been great at the plate this season (.677 OPS, 2.4 percent walk rate), and with left-hander Martin Perez taking the hill for Texas, Vogt will head to the bench for a night off. Josh Phegley will catch Oakland starter Jesse Hahn for the evening.
