Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mariners, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Vogt will take a seat for the second straight game as the A's match up against another southpaw. Josh Phegley will take over behind the dish for Vogt, who is hitless in 10 at-bats against lefties this season.

