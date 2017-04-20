Athletics' Stephen Vogt: Out for second straight game
Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mariners, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Vogt will take a seat for the second straight game as the A's match up against another southpaw. Josh Phegley will take over behind the dish for Vogt, who is hitless in 10 at-bats against lefties this season.
