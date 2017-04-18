Athletics' Stephen Vogt: Raps out double Monday
Vogt went 1-for-3 with a double in Monday's 7-0 loss to the Rangers.
Vogt logged just one of three hits on the night for the Athletics, as Rangers starter A.J. Griffin and three relievers combined to thoroughly stymie their struggling offense. The veteran backstop has now hit safely in four of his last five games, although he hasn't logged a multi-hit effort since the opener.
