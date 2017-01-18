Athletics general manager David Forst confirmed Wednesday that Plouffe would serve as the team's primary third baseman this season, CSN Bay Area's Joe Stiglich reports.

The Athletics officially inked Plouffe to a one-year contract Wednesday after he agreed in principle to the deal a week earlier, and management immediately helped clear up any ambiguity of the 30-year-old's role with his new team. Though Ryon Healy found success as the team's everyday third baseman in the second half of last season, he's expected to split most of his time between first base and DH in 2017, opening up the hot corner for Plouffe, who had been a full-time player for the Twins for much of his seven seasons in the majors. Plouffe is coming off a season in which he hit a career-best .260 over 319 at-bats, but a 31-point drop in ISO and a variety of injuries that combined to cost him roughly half the season ultimately made him a disappointment for fantasy owners. The move to Oakland probably won't aid Plouffe to a dramatic recovery in the power department, but better health alone may be enough to make him a capable corner infield option in AL-only leagues or deeper season-long formats.