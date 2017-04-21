Plouffe went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Thursday's win over the Mariners.

The veteran opened up a one-run ballgame with his third blast of the year off of Seattle reliever Dan Altavilla in the seventh inning. Plouffe has been struggling a bit at the plate this year as evidenced by his .216 batting average and his 21 strikeouts on the season (including three Thursday night), but at least he's producing power consistent with his past numbers (.176 ISO).