Athletics' Trevor Plouffe: Jacks home run in victory Thursday
Plouffe went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Thursday's win over the Mariners.
The veteran opened up a one-run ballgame with his third blast of the year off of Seattle reliever Dan Altavilla in the seventh inning. Plouffe has been struggling a bit at the plate this year as evidenced by his .216 batting average and his 21 strikeouts on the season (including three Thursday night), but at least he's producing power consistent with his past numbers (.176 ISO).
More News
-
Athletics' Trevor Plouffe: Smacks second homer of season Saturday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Plouffe: Moves up in batting order•
-
Athletics' Trevor Plouffe: Hits first homer Friday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Plouffe: Productive day Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Plouffe: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Plouffe: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas step up
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...