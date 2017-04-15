Athletics' Trevor Plouffe: Moves up in batting order
Plouffe is manning third base and batting second for Saturday's game against the Astros.
Manager Bob Melvin is trying to shake things up in a struggling A's lineup and Plouffe's three game hitting streak appears to have warranted a chance for more at-bats. The veteran third baseman still has a .194 average to begin the season, a statistic that should continue to improve with time.
