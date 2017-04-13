Plouffe went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, a single, a walk and two runs in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Royals.

Plouffe's early struggles have dropped him to eighth in the order for the time being, but Wednesday's outing was a bright spot in an otherwise dismal start. While he's yet to record a multi-hit game or extra-base hit, the veteran third baseman has hit safely in four of his last six games. His average still stands at an unsightly .179 through 31 plate appearances, so Plouffe will presumably need to put together a solid stretch of hitting before reverting to a more favorable part of the lineup.