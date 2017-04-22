Plouffe went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 win over the Mariners.

The veteran slugger got Oakland on the board and forged a 1-1 tie with a 400-foot shot to center off Hisashi Iwakuma, his second homer in as many nights. All four of Plouffe's round-trippers have come within the last seven games and he's now reached safely in nine consecutive contests overall, boosting his average 68 points to .222 and his slugging nearly 300 points to .444 in the process. If Plouffe can produce a reasonable facsimile of his 2015 campaign in Minnesota -- one that saw him smack 22 homers and 86 RBI -- the A's will likely be very satisfied with their one-year investment in 30-year-old.