Plouffe signed a one-year deal with the Athletics on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Plouffe is coming off an injury-plagued 2015-16 campaign with the Twins that saw him slash .260/.303/.420 with 12 homers, 35 runs and 47 RBI. The earliest reports are that Plouffe will see the majority of starts at third base with second-year infielder Ryon Healy taking starts at first and designated hitter. Either way, Oakland lands a huge piece that could be due for a bounce-back year.