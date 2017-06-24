Athletics' Yairo Munoz: Promoted to Triple-A
Munoz was promoted to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.
Munoz struggled to adjust to the pitching at Double-A last season, finishing the campaign with just a .240/.286/.367 batting line over 102 games. That's changed in his second season at the level, as the 22-year-old has slashed .316/.348/.532 with six home runs and 12 stolen bases over 47 contests, all the while maintaining a reasonable strikeout rate. He will attempt to keep things rolling at Triple-A
More News
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...