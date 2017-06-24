Munoz was promoted to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Munoz struggled to adjust to the pitching at Double-A last season, finishing the campaign with just a .240/.286/.367 batting line over 102 games. That's changed in his second season at the level, as the 22-year-old has slashed .316/.348/.532 with six home runs and 12 stolen bases over 47 contests, all the while maintaining a reasonable strikeout rate. He will attempt to keep things rolling at Triple-A