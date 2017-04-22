Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Blasts third homer of season Friday
Alonso went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 win over the Mariners.
The veteran infielder now has a pair of homers over his last three games, and he's been able to carry over much of the improvement at the plate that he flashed in spring to the regular season. Alonso has already doubled the pair of multi-hit games that he generated last April, while also easily exceeding the one home run and six RBI he posted during the opening month of 2016. Factoring in Friday's production, the 30-year-old is slashing a solid .295/.380/.568 with three round-trippers and 10 RBI, even as his strikeout rate has notably risen from 13.9 percent to 22.0 percent in the early going.
