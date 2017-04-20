Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Bops second homer Wednesday
Alonso went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a solo homer against the Rangers on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old first baseman is off to a decent start, hitting .275 with a pair of homers and nine RBI through 13 games. Of course, it's hard to expect much from Alonso after he sucked the life out of the Oakland lineup last season, but owners should take a wait-and-see approach before snapping him off the wire in most formats.
More News
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Heads to bench for Thursday's contest•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Swats two-run homer versus Rangers•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Game-tying RBI in Monday win•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Notably improved offensively this spring•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Three-run homer Sunday•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...