Alonso went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a solo homer against the Rangers on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old first baseman is off to a decent start, hitting .275 with a pair of homers and nine RBI through 13 games. Of course, it's hard to expect much from Alonso after he sucked the life out of the Oakland lineup last season, but owners should take a wait-and-see approach before snapping him off the wire in most formats.