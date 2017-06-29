Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Day-to-day with knee injury
Alonso (knee) was unavailable to play Thursday and may be held out of Friday's contest as well, MLB.com's Jane Lee reports.
Alonso missed Thursday's series finale against Houston after exiting Wednesday's game with a knee injury. The first baseman fouled a ball off his knee, and the minor setback could cause Alonso to miss a couple more games. He should be considered day-to-day for the time being, as it's up in the air over whether he will be in Friday's lineup against Atlanta.
