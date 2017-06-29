Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Diagnosed with knee contusion
Alonso was forced out of Wednesday's game with a knee contusion, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
No X-rays are scheduled at this point, so it appears the Athletics aren't too worried about the issue. Alonso should be considered day-to-day moving forward.
