Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Exits with apparent knee injury

Alonso was removed from Wednesday's game against the Astros after fouling a ball off his knee, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Alonso was 0-for-4 before being replaced at the plate by Rajai Davis in the eighth innings. He was able to walk off the field without any help, so the injury doesn't appear to be overly serious at this point; he'll be considered day-to-day until he is further evaluated.