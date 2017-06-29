Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Exits with apparent knee injury
Alonso was removed from Wednesday's game against the Astros after fouling a ball off his knee, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Alonso was 0-for-4 before being replaced at the plate by Rajai Davis in the eighth innings. He was able to walk off the field without any help, so the injury doesn't appear to be overly serious at this point; he'll be considered day-to-day until he is further evaluated.
More News
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Day-to-day with knee injury•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Feels OK despite contusion•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Diagnosed with knee contusion•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Knocks two hits in win•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Ropes two-bagger in Wednesday's loss•
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....