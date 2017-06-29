Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Feels OK despite contusion
Alonso (knee) believes there's a chance he could return to the lineup Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Alonso described the injury as the ball just hitting him in "the wrong spot." The Athletics seem to mirror this confidence, as they did not send him for X-rays after the game. How Alonso feels Thursday morning will ultimately decide if he's in the lineup for the 2:10 ET first pitch against the Astros.
