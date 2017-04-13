Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Heads to bench for Thursday's contest
Alonso is not in the lineup Thursday against the Royals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Alonso is off to a hot start at the plate (.308 batting average, .400 on-base percentage), but he'll head to the bench for a day off with lefty Jason Vargas getting the ball for Kansas City. Ryan Healy will assume duties at first base for the evening to replace him.
More News
