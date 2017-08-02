Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Heads to bench Wednesday

Alonso is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Despite reaching base nine times over his last four starts (18 plate appearances), Alonso will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off. Ryan Healy will take over at first base in his stead.

