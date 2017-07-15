Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Kicks off second half with home run
Alonso went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's 5-0 win over the Indians.
The Cuban slugger launched a 410-foot shot to right-center in the fifth off Carlos Carrasco, extending his career-high home-run total to 21. Alonso already has four round trippers in 10 July games and has hit safely in eight of those contests overall, as he continues to put together a fantasy season that was hard to envision prior to the onset of the campaign.
