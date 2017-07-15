Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Kicks off second half with homer

Alonso went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-0 win over the Indians.

The Cuban slugger launched a 410-foot shot to right center in the fifth off Carlos Carrasco, extending his career-high homer total to 21. Alonso already has four round trippers in 10 July games and has hit safely in eight of those contests overall, as he continues to put together a fantasy season that was hard to envision prior to the onset of the campaign.