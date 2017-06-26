Alonso went 2-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored Sunday against the White Sox.

Alonso's eighth-inning single broke a 2-2 tie against Chicago and gave Oakland a lead it would not relinquish, as the Athletics went on to win 5-3. He entered with just four hits in his last 22 at-bats with no RBI over his previous six games, so perhaps he can return to the form that has led to him hitting .292 in 249 plate appearances this season.