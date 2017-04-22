Alonso is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After starting five of the last six games, Alonso will head to the bench Saturday, as the A's go with Ryon Healy at first base. Alonso registered two hits, including a solo homer, in Friday's win over Seattle, and he's now hitting .295 with 10 RBI on the young season.