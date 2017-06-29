Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Not in Thursday's lineup
Alonso (knee) is out of the lineup for Thursday.
The first baseman left Wednesday's game with a knee contusion and will take the day off to rest. Although Alonso believed he could return to the lineup for the series finale, the team decided to play it safe and give Matt Olson the nod at first. Alonso should be considered day-to-day and will likely return to the lineup for Friday's contest against the Braves.
