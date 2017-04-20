Alonso is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mariners, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Alonso will head to the bench with lefty James Paxton toeing the rubber for the Mariners. Ryon Healy will take over at first base in his stead, which should prove to be the case against most southpaws.

