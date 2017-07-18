Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Alonso is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Rays, Joe Salvatore of KCBS Radio reports.
He has started every game this month, but will take a seat against lefty Blake Snell. Ryon Healy will start at first base and hit third.
More News
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Kicks off second half with home run•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Ropes pair of singles in All-Star homecoming•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Hits 20th home run Saturday•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Slugs pair of homers Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Remains out Friday•
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...