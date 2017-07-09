Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Plants 20th homer Saturday
Alonso went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and a run scored Saturday against the Mariners.
One of the most pleasant surprises of the 2017 fantasy season, Alonso left the yard again off Andrew Moore in the third inning. The changes he's made to his swing, which have given him more uppercut and increased his ability to clear the fences, have led him to his first All-Star Game, and despite some recent slumps and his brief breathers against many left-handers, he'll remain a strong asset in the second half.
