Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Remains out Friday

Alonso (knee) is not in the lineup Friday against Atlanta, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.

Alonso fouled a ball off his knee during Wednesday's game and has been out since. He is only dealing with a bruise, so a disabled list stint isn't expected, and it would be a surprise if he isn't able to return to the lineup at some point this weekend.

