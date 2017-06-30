Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Remains out Friday
Alonso (knee) is not in the lineup Friday against Atlanta, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.
Alonso fouled a ball off his knee during Wednesday's game and has been out since. He is only dealing with a bruise, so a disabled list stint isn't expected, and it would be a surprise if he isn't able to return to the lineup at some point this weekend.
