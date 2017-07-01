Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Returns to lineup Saturday

Alonso (knee) is back in the lineup for Saturday's affair against the Braves.

Alonso was not in the lineup during the past two days following a knee contusion that the first baseman suffered in Wednesday's game. He came in to pinch hit during Friday's loss, but returns to play first base and bat fifth in the order for Saturday's matinee.

