Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Ropes pair of singles in All-Star homecoming
Alonso went 2-for-2 with a stolen base in the American League's 2-1 victory over the National League in Tuesday's All-Star Game.
The Miami native enjoyed a successful homecoming in his first All-Star Game, roping a pair of singles off Zack Greinke and Kelby Jansen, respectively. It was a fitting performance in what is a career year for Alonso, one that sees him enter the second half of the season with a career-best 20 home runs and well on pace to eclipse the career-high 62 RBI he compiled in 2012.
