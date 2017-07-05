Athletics' Yonder Alonso: Slugs pair of homers Tuesday

Alonso went 2-for-4 with three RBI from a solo home run and two-run blast in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the White Sox.

The All-Star first baseman snapped out of a 16-game long-ball drought in spectacular fashion, taking White Sox starter James Shields deep twice for his first multi-RBI effort since June 3. Alonso's second round tripper was particularly timely, as it plated Khris Davis and erased a 5-4 fifth-inning deficit. Alonso has at least one hit in each of the first four games of July, leading to a .313/.389/.688 line over his first 18 plate appearances of the month.