Neal was sent down to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

Neal's 7.98 ERA comes largely from a pair of terrible long relief outings in late June when the Nationals and Rays combined to score 12 runs off him in just 7.2 innings. Neal had been sharp in three relief outings since (four innings, one earned run), but opportunities had been few and far between, so he'll return to Nashville for more consistent work.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast